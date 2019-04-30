Autopsy report shows cause of death for Texas teen allegedly kicked in the head on way home from school

A 13-year-old Texas girl who died five days after she was allegedly kicked in the head by classmates during a walk home from school died from complications of a brain tumor that discovered while she was hospitalized, officials said.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science announced Monday that Kashala Francis died of complications from pilocytic astrocytoma, the most common childhood brain tumor. The autopsy report did not list any contributing factors in her death, suggesting that the attack may not have exacerbated the tumor.

Francis, was a student at Attucks Middle School in Houston. She was jumped by two teen girls while she was walking home on April 18, her mother, Mamie Jackson told KTRK. In a video that surfaced of the alleged fight, children can be heard laughing as at least one of the girls kicked Francis in the head, her mother said.

The seventh-grader returned home with only bruises on her face, her mother said. By the weekend, she said her daughter became delusional and was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital where she slipped into a coma. Francis died on April 24 while on life support.

Police spokesman Jodi Silva said the case will be referred to the agency’s major assaults and family violence division to see if charges related to the fight could be filed. Houston police have been investigating Francis’ death as a homicide pending the results of the autopsy report. No arrests have been made.

