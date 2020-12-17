Local News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK)-The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a back country avalanche watch.

It centers on the Bear River Range in southeast Idaho. Avalanche danger is forecast to rise to “high” over the next several days.

At this time, the Center said dangerous conditions exist on all steep slopes.

Back country users should stay off of and out from underneath slopes that are steeper than 30 degrees.

Travelers are encouraged to check with the avalanche center in their region before heading out.

