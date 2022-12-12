The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced road closures about 20 miles north of Ketchum on Sunday after an avalanche covered parts of Highway 75.

Highway 75 between Senate Creek Road, and Titus Creek Road have closed. Parts of Frenchman Road have also been shut down.

Senate Creek Road and Titus Creek Road are 22 miles north of the Ketchum area and Frenchman Creek Road is about 24 miles south of the Stanley area.

The ITD has not announced when the roads plan to reopen.

Anyone hoping for immediate updates on road conditions near Ketchum can access the Idaho 511 website.

The critical road conditions related to the avalanche last updated at about 5:42 p.m. MDT.

The post Avalanche closes Highway 75 near Ketchum appeared first on Local News 8.