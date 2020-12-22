Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Anyone entering the back country in and around Island Park and West Yellowstone are advised that avalanche danger is listed as “high” this week.

Fremont County Emergency Management reports new snow and wind-drifted snow are loading a weak foundation and creating dangerous avalanche conditions in the region.

Skiers and snowmobilers should remember the following tips:

When you ride, ride with a partner

Carry a cellphone and have a way to keep it charged

Carry an avalanche beacon

Carry a backpack with an avalanche shovel, food and water

Carry matches or other materials to build a fire

Let someone know where and when you are going to go riding and when you plan on being back.

Elsewhere in the region, avalanche conditions remain dangerous for the mountains of northern and central Utah, including the Western Uintas and the Bear River Range.

Conditions are described as “considerable” in the region east of Idaho Falls in the Bridger Teton area and west in the Sun Valley region of the Sawtooth.

Get up to date before heading into the back country.

Bridger Teton Avalanche Center

Gallatin Avalanche Center

Utah and southeast Idaho

Sawtooth Avalanche Center