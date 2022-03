TETON PASS (KIFI) – We have developing news of an avalanche near Teton Pass around 3:30 p.m.

We are told there are two victims involved, but there is no word on any deaths or injuries.

Rescue crews are on snowmobiles and heading to the remote location near the Game cCreek area.

Air Idaho is also involved in the rescue.

No roads are closed at the time.

