IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The backcountry can be an open range of adventure and excitement for sports enthusiasts, especially after a great snowfall.

“Usually good snow brings people out and those heavy storms that bring the good snow make the avalanche risk even higher,” said Idaho Mountain Training salesman, Daniel Bonney.

Safety precautions can help save your life in such an uncontrolled environment.

According to avalanche.org, there are three steps that can help you stay safe in avalanche terrain. First, get the forecast, second, get the gear, and third, get the training.

At Idaho Mountain Training, you can find many of the safety tools experts recommend for the backcountry.

“Make sure to take a shovel, an avalanche probe, a transceiver, and an airbag,” Bonney said.

An essential tool that won’t fit in your backpack, but that experts say you don’t want to leave without, is a knowledgeable, skilled partner.

Wray Landon and his wife Lani host an annual Avalanche Awareness Night, educating the community about how to prepare for a backcountry excursion.

“You have to get the training you have to know what you’re doing,” Landon said.

Taking a formal avalanche safety course near you is an essential step, but it’s not a one-stop-shop of learning that will fully prepare you, it’s practicing the tips that will help keep you safe.

“You owe it to yourself, your family, and your friends to come home at the end of the day of backcountry skiing,” Landon said.