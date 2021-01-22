Utah Avalanche Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has issued a backcountry avalanche watch for the Wasatch Mountains of southeast Idaho, including the Bear River Range. A similar warning covers the mountains of Utah including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range, and Uinta Mountains.

Avalanche danger is high and expected to remain high on Saturday. Potential heavy snow tonight and Saturday will overload a very weak snow pack and create very dangerous avalanche conditions. The Center said both human-triggered and natural avalanches could become likely.

Travelers should check conditions before heading into backcountry areas.

