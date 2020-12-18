Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A “high” avalanche warning has been posted for the mountains of northern and central Utah, including the Wasatch Range, the Bear River Range, the western Uintas, and the Manti-Skyline plateau.

Recent heavy snowfall and drifting from strong winds has created widespread areas of unstable snow. Human triggered and natural avalanches in those areas are likely. The Utah Avalanche Center said travel in that terrain is not recommended. Back country users should stay out of and away from slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Conditions were described as “moderate” in the Jackson Hole region and “considerable” in the Gallatin, West Yellowstone area.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is described as light to moderate. A storm brought 5” to 12” of snow to the mountains favoring Banner Summit and the Soldier Mountains. There is a good deal of weak snow beneath the storm, which could develop into more serious conditions.

Check conditions before you head out.

Bridger Teton Avalanche Center

Gallatin Avalanche Center

Utah and southeast Idaho

Sawtooth Avalanche Center