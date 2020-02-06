Local News

BOZEMAN, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued a back-country avalanche warning.

Over a foot of heavy snowfall and strong winds are overloading a weak snowpack and creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Under those conditions, the center said natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely. The avalanche danger is rated “High” on all slopes.

The warning includes the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone and the Centennial Range near Island Park, as well as the Gallatin and Madison Ranges.

Avalanche terrain and avalanche runout zones should be avoided. Fremont County Emergency Manager Keith Richey added, “travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain.”

8 to 13 inches of snow fell from the Bridger Range to Lionhead last night on top of 8 to 10 inches that fell yesterday in the northern ranges. That has been coupled with wind gusts of 40 miles per hour at the ridgetops, which is loading slopes on many aspects.