Blaine Co. Sheriff's Office Warm Springs Road, Ketchum

Sawtooth Avalanche Center

KETCHUM, Idaho (KIFI)-The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says several avalanches have closed the Warm Springs Road near West Fork, in Ketchum. Substantial debris is covering the road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Blaine County Road and Bridge crews will not be clearing the road until the avalanche danger passes.

The area is closed to non-residents and the avalanche danger is expected to remain high for several days.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued “High Danger” avalanche warnings for the Soldier and Wood River Valley, Galena Summit and eastern mountains, and the Sawtooth and Western Smoky zones until at least Sunday morning.

Heavy snowfall, wind-drifting and warming temperatures have created very dangerous avalanche conditions. It said human-triggered avalanches are almost certain.

People are warned to stay off of and out from below all steep slopes.

The post Avalanches close Blaine County roads appeared first on Local News 8.