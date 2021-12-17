POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 11th-annual Avenues for Hope campaign is kicking off the holiday season to help 92 nonprofits provide critical housing and supportive services to Idahoans in need.

Donations made during the 23-day online fundraising campaign provide the resources that enable organizations like Aid for Friends to keep serving its community. The organization opened its new homeless shelter in Pocatello this past summer, but keeping it stocked with supplies is a continuous effort.

Money raised during this campaign will help it provide guests with supplies as well as connect them with community resources, employment and housing opportunities.

“The generosity we see during Avenues for Hope shows our community’s commitment to helping those in need,” said Aid for Friends Executive Director BJ Stensland. “Avenues for Hope played an important role in making our new shelter a reality and the money we raise this year, and in future campaigns, will help us sustain this facility for years to come.”

Aid for Friends is one of 27 nonprofits in Southeast Idaho participating in this year’s campaign to help chronically and temporarily homeless, domestic violence survivors, veterans, people with disabilities, vulnerable youth, seniors and low-income Idahoans.

Over the past 10 years, the campaign has helped raise nearly $1.2 million in Southeast Idaho.

“Access to affordable housing is one of our greatest challenges right now,” said Gerald M. Hunter, president of Idaho Housing and Finance. “Idaho’s network of housing support and shelter organizations struggle to address the needs of many less advantaged residents all across the state, especially during the winter months. The Avenues for Hope campaign is our opportunity to help those in real need.”

Avenues for Hope has raised nearly $7 million since its inception in 2011. Donors can direct their tax- deductible gifts to one or more nonprofit organizations through December 31 at avenuesforhope.org.

Participating nonprofits in Southeast Idaho this year include:

Aid for Friends Inc, Bannock Youth Foundation, Blaine County Housing Foundation, Bridges, Cassia County Joint School District #151, CLUB, Inc., Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, Family Services Alliance of SE Idaho, Gateway Habitat for Humanity Pocatello, Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area, Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, Hansen School District, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, Mini-Cassia Shelter-Crossroads Harbor, Minikoka School District 331, NeighborWorks Pocatello, Oneida Crisis Center, Promise Ridge, South Central Community Action Partnership, Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, Inc., The Mahoney House, Twin Falls Optimist Youth House, Twin Falls School District, United Way of South Central Idaho, Voices Against Violence, White Pine Charter School

The campaign would not be possible without the support of these generous sponsors who provide more than $300,000 in matching gifts and challenge prizes:

Platinum: Idaho Housing and Finance, Micron Foundation, Zions Bank

Gold: Blue Cross of Idaho, KeyBank, Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Wells Fargo

Silver: Academy Mortgage, Idaho Central Credit Union, Mountain West Bank, The Pacific Companies, Stifel, Yardi

Bronze: Barclays, Boise Housing Corporation, First Interstate Bank, Hawley Troxell, Idaho Power, Magellan Healthcare, New Beginnings Housing, Saint Alphonsus, Skinner Fawcett LLP, The Housing Company, Thomas Development Company, Washington Trust Bank

Friends: Bank of Commerce, Citizens Community Bank, Eide Bailly, Essent, Evergreen Home Loans, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Horizon Credit Union, Gerald M. Hunter, IMLA, IL Group, Intermountain Gas Company, Landmark Promotions, OSC Insurance Services, P1FCU, Republic Services, TAO Idaho, TitleOne, U.S. Bank, Valbridge Property Advisors, Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, Wright Brothers

