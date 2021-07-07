MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona (KIFI) – The Maricopa County attorney’s office declined Wednesday to prosecute Chad Daybell in the murder of Charles Vallow, his new wife’s, Lori Vallow’s, ex-husband.

Lori Vallow-Daybell was indicted last week on one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder in the death of Charles by conspiring with her brother Alex Cox.

The indictment states, “Lori N. Vallow, on or about July 11, 2019, with the intent to promote or aid the commission of an offense, to-wit: First Degree Murder, agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Murder.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Maricopa County attorney’s office has since sent a letter to the Chandler Police Department on the new murder charges submitted against Chad Daybell.

“We are declining prosecution of Chad Daybell in this matter at this time, based on “No reasonable likelihood of conviction,” said a spokesperson with the attorney’s office.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

In Idaho, a grand jury last month indicted Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Daybell is also charged with murder in the case of his former wife, Tammy, who died a few weeks before Daybell got remarried.

Vallow-Daybell has been found not competent to continue with court proceedings in Idaho, according to court documents. She has been committed to a mental health facility for treatment. Her hearing has not been scheduled.

The post AZ attorney’s office declines to prosecute Chad Daybell over murder of Charles Vallow appeared first on Local News 8.