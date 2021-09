IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Earlier this summer, the Idaho Falls Zoo welcomed two new baby red pandas.

They have been living most of their lives out of public few, but the public did get to pick their names.

And they were announced.

“So they are just now named. The naming contest is over. The largest of the two girls is Paprika and the smallest one is Saffron.”

The pandas are around 60 days old

The post Baby red pandas named appeared first on Local News 8.