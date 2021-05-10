RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – New resources are coming to support the Rigby Middle School community and their rebound from last week’s shooting.

Students and teachers are preparing to return to class Tuesday.

Monday was the first time many students visited the school since the shooting on Thursday.

They came to pick up the backpacks and belongings they had to leave behind during the chaos.

Now, these students have to go back to class and get ready for the end of the school year.

Kimber Janes, the executive director of Upper Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, said she’s been getting calls from parents who are worried about their children’s well-being.

She says many kids are nervous about going back Tuesday.

That’s why her center is offering a meeting Monday for the community to gather resources to help to start the healing process.

“We know from other school shootings across the country that our community is at more risk for more self harm, suicide and violent acts,” she said. “By putting this in place and connecting people to mental health professionals who will be at this meeting tonight, not necessarily for people to get a service right there, but to meet them. By doing that we are mitigating and possibly preventing more violence and more harm.”

This meeting is available for parents, students teachers, first responders, and community members.

You can join the meeting tonight at 6 at Harwood Elementary school or on Zoom at this link.

