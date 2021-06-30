SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife officials say a backcountry camper killed a moose in self defense after the animal charged him and his dog.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the incident happened last week while the camper was at Harrison Lake north of Sandpoint.

The moose apparently tore apart his campsite and charged the camper and his dog.

The camper hid behind a tree, according to the department, but the moose didn’t stop charging.

That’s when the camper shot the massive animal at close range, killing it.

U.S. Forest Service officials temporarily closed a nearby trail so hikers wouldn’t encounter bears that may feed on the carcass.

