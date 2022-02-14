JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A backcountry skier died in a fall in Grand Teton National Park.

Park officials say 27-year-old Radcliff Spencer, of Jackson, died Sunday trying to ski Apocalypse Couloir in Death Canyon in the southern end of the park.

A climber saw the fall in the steep, narrow mountainside gully. Search and rescue workers who arrived weren’t able to resuscitate Spencer.

A helicopter carried four others who were with Spencer out of the canyon.

The post Backcountry skier dies in Grand Teton fall appeared first on Local News 8.