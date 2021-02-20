High winds and drifting snow has closed ID 32 in both directions from mile post 0 to milepost 28. That’s between ID 33 (near Tetonia) and ID 47 (near Ashton).

ID 33 is also closed between milepost 107 to milepost 131. That’s from Third Street East (near Newdale) to ID 32 (near Tetonia).

Reduced visibility is being reported on ID 47. It is closed from mileposts 2 to 12. That’s between First South Street (near Ashton) and 4350 East Road; 1900 North Road (1 mile north of the Warm River area).

It’s not clear when the roads will reopen. Check the newly designed 511 Idaho website for the latest on all the changing road conditions.

