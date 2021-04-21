IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls community is mourning a man who helped many people start their day.

The Baker’s Dozen posted on its Facebook page about the loss of its beloved master baker and owner Randy Jensen.

Baker’s Dozen is closed until further notice.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“We appreciate the community friendship, care, and support over the years from everyone who knew and loved randy’s legacy at bakers dozen and all the traditions and love it brought to us all.”

The post Baker’s Dozen owner passes away appeared first on Local News 8.