SHELBY, NC (KIFI) – Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the 7th inning, the Bandits loaded the bases, putting the tying run on third base, but consecutive strikeouts downed Idaho Falls, ending the Bandits’ run for a historic three-peat in a 6-5 defeat to Troy, AL.

Troy took the lead in 7th with three runs after trailing 5-3 entering the frame. A pair of RBI singles tied the game, then a wild pitch scored Tanner Taylor for the go-ahead run.

Idaho Falls fought back in its half of the 7th. After the first out, a walk and a pair of hit batsmen loaded the bases, putting the tying run on third and the winning run on second. But the Bandits struck out in each of their next two at-bats to end the game.

It is a hard-fought and well-earned first American Legion World Series Championship for Troy, AL. However, this loss for Idaho Falls also ends an incredible run of back-to-back titles just short of a three-peat, but what a run it was for the Bandits.

