POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Pocatello Police have arrested the suspects in the US Bank robbery on Thursday.

Idaho Falls police arrested Patrina Morris (37) of Kent, Washington and Aaron Hernandez (25) of Ontario, California Saturday morning.

A third suspect was arrested January 9 after a car chase in Pocatello, police said.

This is a developing story and will update when we have further information.