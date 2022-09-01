BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Following a public hearing on Tuesday, the Board of Bannock County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023 as it is written.

Commissioners Ernie Moser, Terrel Tovey and Jeff Hough voted to approve the $99,395,616 Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.

The FY23 budget comprises Bannock County’s operating expenses, as well as the Bannock County Road & Bridge, the Bannock County Ambulance District, and the Bannock County Mosquito Abatement District.

“Our goal is always to remain fiscally conservative without reducing the quality of our services. I feel that we met that goal this year, and I’m very proud of my staff in the Auditor’s Office for their hard work,” Clerk Jason Dixon said.

Despite an increase in expenditures, Bannock County property owners can expect a net decrease in what they pay to Bannock County operations.

Using an estimated levy rate, the Bannock County Auditor’s Office projects homeowners will pay around $113 less per $100,000 of taxable property value. That dollar amount could change based on the official tax levy rate, which will be certified by the State Tax Commission by the fourth Monday in October. Currently, the tax levy rate for FY23 is estimated to be 0.0038, a decrease from FY22’s 0.0049.

“With inflation hitting everyone’s pockets, home prices rising, and life just getting more expensive lately, we were very cognizant of not wanting to add more financial pressure to our community,” Commissioner Hough said.

Among the notable items in the FY23 budget are:

A market adjustment for employees’ wages

Establishment of an enterprise fund for the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center

Funds allocated to update the courthouse security system for easier public access

Capital improvement projects for the detention center and the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Downey

Addition of one new full-time position for the Landfill

“In the six years I’ve spent as a Commissioner, I think this is one of the more challenging budgets to build, dealing with ARPA funds, the needs of the county, and inflation. I know it’s not everything we wanted to include, but I think everyone worked hard to find compromises and make this happen, so I’m pleased with where we’re at,” Commissioner Tovey said.

The fiscal year 2023 will begin October 1, 2022 and end September 30, 2023.

The post Bannock County approves FY23 budget, estimates reduction to levy rate appeared first on Local News 8.