News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Wednesday marked the last day county election officials can change polling locations in Idaho. And, the Bannock County Elections Office made some changes in several polling locations.

They are:

Precinct 9 moved from The Lincoln School to The Portneuf Towers, located at 666 W. Day St in the conference/community room.

Precincts 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 and 39 moved, temporarily, from The Red Lion to the Grace Lutheran High School Gymnasium. These precincts will be back in the Red Lion for the May 19th Primary and the November 3rd Presidential General Election.

Questions should be directed to the Bannock County Elections Office at 208-236-7333.