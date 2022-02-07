BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County officials are asking residents to weigh in on the future of the County’s open space.

The offices of Planning and Development and Engineering are conducting an online survey to gather feedback from the community regarding their feelings on open space. The information collected will be used to update the Subdivision Ordinance for the unincorporated areas of Bannock County.

The Subdivision Ordinance outlines how a parcel of land can be divided for use or development and, currently, restricts “open space” from being developed. With the help of the public, the Planning and Development team would like to redefine what “open space” is in order to better protect natural space and create developments with purpose.

“The public’s input is so valuable on projects like this because the language in our Subdivision Ordinance can shape what our communities will look and feel like for decades to come, and the community should have a say in our future,” Bannock County Planning Director Hal Jensen said.

The 14-question survey will be available on the Bannock County Planning and Development website until Monday, March 21, 2022.

You can take the survey HERE.

