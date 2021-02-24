BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – One local county has made a stance on the second amendment loud and clear.

Bannock County Commissioners signed a resolution Tuesday declaring Bannock County to be a Protected Second Amendment County.

The resolution will protect community members from the confiscation of their guns and ammunition by the federal government.

The commissioners also say they support the discretion of the bannock county sheriff in refusing any federal mandate that infringes on the second amendment rights of the Bannock County community.

“What this resolution does is it allows us to work with the sheriff and support him and his decisions to enforce rules and laws as he sees appropriate for our county,” Commissioner Jeff Hough said.

The resolution corresponds with Bingham County’s decision to become a Protected Second Amendment County February 9.

