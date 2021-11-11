BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association is hosting its Veterans Day celebration.

The ceremony will include a Posting of the Colors, a ribbon cutting for the building’s musuem, and a presentation of the James E Johnson Memorial Endowment. The event’s guest speaker will be retired Sergeant Major Gary Truscott.

The event is scheduled for 11:11 a.m. at 300 N Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.

