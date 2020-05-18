Local News

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown submitted his letter of resignation Monday.

Brown is taking a position as Director of the Alaska District Office for the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is why he didn’t run for re-election.

“As you are fully aware, Bannock County has been my home for my whole life and means a great deal to me,” Brown wrote in his letter to Governor Little.

Brown’s last day is June 5.

The Republican Party is picking three people to recommend to Governor Little for his replacement.