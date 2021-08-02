KIFI Pocatello native Torey Danner was appointed as the Bannock County Coroner to replace Ely Taysom.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County Commissioners announced Monday they appointed Torey Danner to fill the open Coroner position in the county.

Danner will replace Ely Taysom, who resigned July 3 to take a job out-of-state. When Taysom left, he switched his party affiliation from Republican to Independent, which allowed the Commissioners to open the job posting to everyone.

Commissioner Jeff Hough said the Commissioners involved the Bannock County Sheriff and the Pocatello Chief of Police in the search process for the new Coroner.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Danner, a Pocatello High School alumnus, has spent 17 years with the Bannock County Search and Rescue division of the Sheriff’s Office. Since April, Danner has been serving as the Deputy Coroner, learning under Taysom before he left.

Danner said he has big shoes to fill, but is excited to focus on strengthening relationships with local law enforcement.

“Part of this job is being able to coordinate and communicate with the different agencies that we investigate with. I think having that relationship will make it a lot easier to progress,” Danner said.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Commissioner Hough said he is looking forward to working with Danner.

“He’s had some training, he’s well known in the law enforcement community, so he brought what we needed to continue to raise the profile of the Coroner’s Office in Bannock County,” Hough said.

The post Bannock County Commissioners appoint Torey Danner as new Coroner appeared first on Local News 8.