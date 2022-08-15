MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday.

Officials say 58-year-old Mark Allan Waller of Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. Waller was thrown from the motorcycle. Officials say some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Waller was deceased at the time first responders arrived.

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time, or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash. If you feel you may have information, contact Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-239-9808.

The post Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash appeared first on Local News 8.