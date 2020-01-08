POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The 2020 view of new developments in Bannock County is coming into focus. The Bannock Development Corporation has at least eight projects in the works.

Cole Chevrolet in Pocatello presented a $5,000 check to developers today. This is the third consecutive year of Cole Chevrolet’s support.

The dealerships general manager, Art Beery, says helping other local businesses helps grow the business community as a whole.

“We want the community to grow. We want it to grow responsibly and we want to help an organization that’s going to do that,” Beery said.

This year, the corporation is going to be busy. Among their several projects, developers are hoping to get their hands dirty outside of our communities.

Farmers exporting Idaho goods, like potatoes, heavily rely on interstate travel. However, within the next year, developers are working to expand intermodal exports through union pacific. John Regetz, CEO and president of the Bannock Development Corporation says the agricultural economy will grow with intermodal exports.

“It’s consolidating multiple types of freight into one unit train that will go express to the coast and other parts of the country,” Regetz said.

Plus, the idea of more freezer space for our farmers is heating up. “We really need more freezer space in the region. This gives them the ability to stage, store, and ship,” Regetz said.

In the end, it would create a straight line from Idaho farms to the coast. From there, it can be transported to other parts of the world.