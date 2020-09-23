Local News

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State Department of Transportation will be implementing a new software system (GEM) for all Department of Motor Vehicles offices statewide on October 13, 2020.

In preparation for this change in systems, Bannock County Motor Vehicle Department will be closed to the public for training on Monday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Oct. 9.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies said. “Bannock County Motor vehicle staff greatly appreciates your patience during this transition to current technology. We are hopeful these changes will result in improved services and less wait time in the future.”

Davies also said additional services coming soon will eliminate long lines and wait times.