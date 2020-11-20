Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bannock County DMV will be closed to the public next Monday through Thursday (November 23 to November 27) to process a large number of backlogged vendor titles, and mailed renewals.

Assesssor Sheri Davies said the office is facing extreme backlogs as a result of the Idaho Transportation Department’s new GEM system. The system was implemented October 13, increassing the time per transaction of 5 to 20 minutes to as much as 1.5 to 2 hours. That, in turn, created long lines and wait times.

ITD has extended registration renewals that expired between September 30 and December 31, 2020 until January 31, 2021.

People who can should use the ITD website or vehicle registration renewal service.