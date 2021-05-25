BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Motor Vehicle lobby will resume regular business hours for the public on Wednesday, June 2.

The office went to a temporary closure of the lobby on Wednesdays for administrative purposes back in April.

Also in April, the office transitioned from a regular line of walk-in service to a new queuing system called QLess.

This system allows you to check-in with the office at home by type of business you are conducting and join a virtual line. Once joined, you receive live wait time expectations via text or in app notifications. This allows you to have the freedom to go about your day and show up when it is your turn in line.

Officials say this will alleviate a standing line outside the building and keep you more comfortable in the upcoming heat of the summer months, as well as help with social distancing requirements.

The office is currently in the development stages with its vendor to begin offering future appointment scheduling. They are hoping to have this option available in early June 2021.

How it works:

Join the line using one of these listed options:

You can join the line via SMS by texting ‘bannock dmv’ to 208-427-2796.

You can also join the line via the website: https://kiosk.na6.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/131

You can join the line with the QLess App on your smart device. (This can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

You can join the line with our onsite kiosks in our foyer.

The virtual line opens when they open the door daily. Once joined, you will receive a place in line with an estimated wait until your turn. You receive status updates and then are notified to return to the office when the system estimates your wait time down to 45 minutes or less from that moment. You will then be called to a station number. If you are unable to get to the station on time, you can ask for more time via text by sending back the letter “M” or you can hit “More Time” in the app on your smart device. If you miss your turn at the window, you will have 30 minutes to rejoin the front of the line by either arriving at the office & checking in with one of the staff members, by texting back “J”, or clicking rejoin in the app on their smart device.

Due to longer transaction times in the new ITD GEM System, staffing shortages and training of newly hired staff, the virtual line has been filling up to maximum capacity early in the business day. You are encouraged to join early in the day for same day service.

