BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A COVID-19 outbreak among the staff at the Bannock County Driver’s License is temporarily closing down the facility.

Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu says the Pocatello office on S 5th Ave. in Pocatello will be closed for the rest of the week.

There is also potential for it being closed for most of next week, but the DMV office on N 6th Ave. is expected to remain open.

