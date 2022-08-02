DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Fair kicked off its festivities on Monday in Downey.

The fair is held at the fairgrounds every year at 156 N. Second W, lasting until Aug. 6.

Exciting action is planned throughout the week at the fair.

On Tuesday, magician Keith Raymond will perform at 4 and 7 p.m. and hypnotist Mabrey will perform at 5 and 8 p.m. A team roping competition is also scheduled for 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, the spotlight will be on the kids, with a Treasure Hunt planned for 11 p.m. and a Day in the Park scheduled for 1 p.m. The night will be highlighted with a parade at 6:30 p.m., followed by a performance from the musician Muzzy Braun at 8:30 p.m.

The festivities heat up on Thursday with a cornhole tournament from 3 to 7 p.m., performances from magicians Trevor & Lorena from 4 to 6 p.m., the Bannock County Fair Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. and a performance from musician Jessie Leigh at 9:30 p.m.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, with the cornhole tournament and the rodeo happening at the same times. Performances from musician Kenadi Dodds and the Eagles tribute band The Long Run will take place at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The fair will host a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, with a demolition derby at 5 p.m. to close out the week.

