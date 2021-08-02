DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) – One of our local traditions has returned after a brief hiatus in 2020.

The Bannock County Fair & Rodeo is taking place from Aug. 2 – Aug. 7 at the Bannock County Fairgrounds at 269 First North Street in Downey.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s event had to be canceled.

The event will include live concerts, horse pulls, and numerous exhibits.

The rodeo will be held on Thursday and Friday nights, with a parade taking place on Wednesday.

