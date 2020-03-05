News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Coronavirus fears are forcing a national cancer research fundraiser to take a step back. The Leukemia Lymphoma Society is postponing its annual Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.

The Pocatello and Chubbuck Fire Department were planning to compete in the challenge, and still do, if it happens. Meanwhile, they are still asking the community to donate to LLS through their team’s fundraising portal.

Jordan Peterson, a firefighter for Pocatello is leading the charge in Bannock County. “We can’t rely on anyone else to give money to find a cure for cancer,” Peterson said. “It’s up to us to take care of each other and that’s what we’re doing.”

After losing a friend to Leukemia nearly six years ago, Peterson is doing everything he can to help prevent more lives being lost to cancer. The only way he knows how to do that is through research. “I lost a close friend and an important person. I don’t see a reason why we shouldn’t make that go away,” Peterson said. “We can do it and it’s up to us to do it.”

You can help Jordan and the Pocatello Fire Department’s efforts by donating to LLS directly through the department’s portal by clicking HERE.