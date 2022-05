BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Here is an example of why your vote matters.

The tightest race of the night came at the county level and was decided by three votes.

During the Bannock Republican Assessor race, Anita Hymas edged out Greg Cates by only three votes.

Hymas received 4,582 votes with Cates receiving 4,579.

