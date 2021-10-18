BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Commissioners announced Emma Iannacone is joining the office as the new Public Information Officer (PIO).

Iannacone will assist county offices and departments in communicating information to the public and media.

In their efforts to increase transparency and engagement with the community, Commissioners Jeff Hough, Ernie Moser and Terrel Tovey added the new full time position to the county during the 2021-2022 budget process.

“We met as elected officials and felt adding this position was the best way to be more transparent with the public and do a better job telling Bannock County’s story,” Commissioner Hough said.

As Bannock County and the surrounding area continue to grow, the Commissioners want to ensure voters and residents are well informed and involved in the decisions of their local government.

Iannacone spent two years as a reporter with KIFI Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3 before joining the County on Oct. 12, 2021. She is a graduate of Century High School and received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Communications from Colorado State University in 2019, where she received a Denver Press Club award for her work in multimedia journalism.

“I’m so excited to serve the wonderful people of Bannock County. There are great things happening here and I look forward to involving the community as we shape the future of Southeast Idaho,” Iannacone said.

The post Bannock County hires new public information officer appeared first on Local News 8.