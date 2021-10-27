POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Public officials and 2021 election candidates visited the Bannock County Elections Office on Tuesday.

Their visit was to observe how the county ballot tabulation machines work ahead of the upcoming election.

Staff at the Elections Office are also working to make sure the votes being counted by the machines are legitimate.

“We’re taking people out that no longer live here,” said Elections Administrator Julie Hancock. “We’re taking people out that have passed away. So, that’s the whole idea is to keep it that clean, so that we don’t have issues of somebody that’s trying to defraud the system coming in and voting. They’d have a pretty difficult time attempting that.”

Those trying to defraud the system is a concern to Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon.

If you try to vote twice, you’re going to get in trouble,” Dixon said. “It’s a misdemeanor to even try. It’s a felony if you succeed and that we’re going to prosecute it.”

Volunteers from the League of Women Voters, the Democratic Party, and the Republican Party werein attendance for the certification.

Early voting for the Nov. 2 election has begun at the Elections Office on North 6th Avenue. The last day to vote early is Friday, Oct. 29.

The post Bannock County hosts public certification of ballot tabulation machines appeared first on Local News 8.