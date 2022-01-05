BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Tony Manu released the following statement regarding the status of a jail employee who is facing charges in Salt Lake County.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office placed a jail employee on administrative leave after she was charged in connection with a criminal investigation in Salt Lake County, Utah. Marina Billings is a booking deputy in the Bannock County Jail. She has been with the County since July 2014. Billings will remain on administrative leave while the County conducts an internal investigation regarding Bannock County policies. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office expects the highest professional conduct of its employees both on-and off-duty, which includes conformance to laws.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Utah investigation. Further inquiries about the criminal case involving Billings should be directed to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.