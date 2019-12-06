News

Friday marked the completion of a major construction project on I-15 in Bannock County. City and State officials gathered at the Northgate Interchange to officially open it for public use. Both cities held a joint ribbon-cutting on the bridge that connects Pocatello and Chubbuck.

The nearly $31 million dollar project took three years to complete. It will now provide easy access for residents to get from one side of the interstate to the other.

It will also allow for construction crews to get from the interstate to the Northgate development rather than having to go through the highland and Chubbuck neighborhoods.

Pocatello Mayor, Brian Blad says this project has been a long time coming. “You have two cities, who’ve worked so hard on a project that has been so difficult — to have it completed to this point, it is incredible,” Blad said.

In addition, the interchange is still an active construction site. City officials are urging caution when driving through the area.