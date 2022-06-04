BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County property owners who chose to pay their 2021 property taxes in two parts should prepare for the second-half payment, which is due on or before June 20, 2022.

Taxes are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022. Any tax payments postmarked or received after the due date will be considered late. Late fees and interest will be added to the base tax amount. If the second-half payment is delinquent, interest will be calculated from January 1st until taxes are paid in full.

Effect of failure to receive notice: If you do not receive a tax notice for your property, this does not excuse the late charge and interest for non-payment. See Idaho Code 63-902(9).

Payments can be mailed, dropped off using the dropbox, paid online, by phone or in person.

Mail Payments To : 624 E. Center St. Room 203, Pocatello, ID 83201 (Must be postmarked on or before Dec. 20)

: 624 E. Center St. Room 203, Pocatello, ID 83201 (Must be postmarked on or before Dec. 20) Drop Off Payments At: If you prefer not to come inside the courthouse, there is a white “drop box” located in front of the courthouse on the corner of Center Street and 6th Avenue in Pocatello. (Drop box is collected multiple times each day during the tax season.)

If you prefer not to come inside the courthouse, there is a white “drop box” located in front of the courthouse on the corner of Center Street and 6th Avenue in Pocatello. (Drop box is collected multiple times each day during the tax season.) Online payments: (require credit/debit card or electronic checks) https://client.pointandpay.net/web/BannockCountyTreasID

(require credit/debit card or electronic checks) https://client.pointandpay.net/web/BannockCountyTreasID Phone payments: call (208)236-7220. Please have your parcel number available.

call (208)236-7220. Please have your parcel number available. In-Person Payments: Bannock County Courthouse (624 E. Center St.) Room 203. Payments can be made with credit/debit cards, check, money order, or cash. Please have your parcel number available.

*Payments made using debit/credit cards will be charged a processing fee by the outside vendor.

*If paying with a check, please write the parcel number on the check.

For questions regarding payments, contact the Bannock County Treasurer and Tax Collector Office at 208-236-7220. More information can be found HERE.

