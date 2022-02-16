BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – For the 28th year in a row, the Bannock County Auditor’s Office is being recognized for its excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Bannock County was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020.

“We’re honored to receive this award again, as it confirms Bannock County and my office’s commitment to transparent, accurate, and fiscally conservative budgeting,” Bannock County Clerk and Ex-Officio Auditor Jason Dixon said. “Our constituents deserve to know where their tax dollars are going, and that they’re being handled responsibly.”

The award, issued by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by Bannock County and the Auditor’s Office.

The Auditor’s Office is led by Clerk Jason Dixon, Comptroller Kristi Klauser, and her staff of eight.

“I’m so grateful for my dedicated, intelligent staff that help make this possible each year,” Comptroller Kristi Klauser said. “We will keep striving to be good stewards of the County’s finances and safeguard public assets.”

Bannock County and the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District are the only government entities in East Idaho to receive this award for their 2020 financial reports.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The 2020 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report can be viewed below.

The post Bannock County recognized for excellence in financial reporting for 28th consecutive year appeared first on Local News 8.