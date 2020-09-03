Coronavirus Coverage

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bannock County Commissioners rescinded the COVID-19 emergency declarations during its regular business meeting Tuesday.

The declaration, signed on March 13, made Bannock County one of the first counties in Idaho to delcare a state of emergency.

The emergency declaration allowed for “the immediate expenditure of public money without compliance with formal bidding protection of public interest and necessity demands it” as well as “activating response and recovery aspect of local or intergovernmental disaster plans.”

The commission feels it is time to give back the additional authority the declaration allowed and return to normal process.

COVID-19 related rules and restrictions regarding access to county buildings will remain in effect.