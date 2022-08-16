BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Planning and Development department recently recertified its Community Rating System through FEMA, allowing county residents to receive a discount on floodplain insurance.

The Community Rating System is a voluntary incentive program that encourages community floodplain management practices beyond the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Bannock County is one of 1,500 communities that participate nationwide.

By participating, Bannock County residents can receive a discount on their flood insurance premium rates to reflect the reduced flood risk.

Bannock County is considered a Class 9 community, which allows residents to receive a 5 percent discount on their flood insurance. The discount will be applied by your insurance agent when determining your coverage policy.

Flooding is considered the most serious and costly natural hazard affecting Idaho. In Bannock County, areas along the Portneuf River and Marsh Creek have historically been prone to flooding, and at least one flash flood per year can be expected.

As flooding is not covered by a standard homeowners’ insurance policy, residents are encouraged to consider purchasing flood insurance. Bannock County’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program makes federally backed flood insurance available for residents, regardless if they live in a floodplain or not.

To purchase flood insurance, call your insurance company or insurance agent, the same person who sells your home or auto insurance. If you need help finding a provider go to FloodSmart.gov/flood-insurance-provider or call the NFIP at 877-336-2627.

