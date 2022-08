POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday night, the Bannock County Search & Rescue team held a joint training with Portneuf Air Rescue and Idaho State University Public Safety.

The training consisted of constructing landing zones and landing helicopters in various environments, inter-agency communication, and critical patient medical care.

