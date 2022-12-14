BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County is seeking public comment on a planned grant application to the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) administered by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department.

The application will be for grant funding of the portion of the “Connecting Communities” trail that will be located at the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Bannock County Event Center (Fairgrounds). The Connecting Communities Trail is being developed as a cooperative effort between the Idaho Transportation Department, the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, and other agencies.

The ten-foot-wide paved, separated trail will be built to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and will extend from Pocatello Creek Road to the existing trail on the Bannock County Event Center, as shown in the accompanying figure.

The planned grant application will be to fund the portion of the trail on County property as shown, while funding for the rest of the trail will come from Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Central Credit Union, and other partners.

“We’re excited about the prospect of partnering with ITD, Pocatello, and Chubbuck on this project. Connecting the Bannock County Event Center and Wellness Complex to our expansive trail system would not only improve public access and walkability of the area, but it would also be an attractive asset to potential businesses looking to move to Bannock County,” Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser said.

To comment on this application, please mail the Bannock County Commissioners in care of Nancy Allen at 624 East Center, Pocatello, ID 83201, or email Ms. Allen at NancyN@bannock.us. Comments will be accepted through January 20, 2023.

The post <strong>Bannock County seeks public comment on grant to fund portion of “Connecting Communities” trail</strong> appeared first on Local News 8.