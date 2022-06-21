POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a job fair for anyone interested in working in law enforcement.

The job fair will be held at the Sheriff’s Office at 5800 South 5th Avenue in Pocatello on Wednesday, June 22, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The BCSO is specifically looking to fill positions in the detention and dispatch divisions.

Employees of the BCSO will be at the job fair to speak with attendees, answer questions, help with the application process, and offer tours of the facility.

The detention division offers excellent possibilities to advance and/or transfer to other divisions. Many local law enforcement officials, including Sheriff Tony Manu, began their careers working in the Bannock County jail.

“Starting my law enforcement career in 1992 in the Bannock County jail was the foundation of my entire career,” said Sheriff Manu. “The base of my law enforcement knowledge and the introduction to the criminal element in our community started with my training in the jail. Every aspect of my career up to my current position as Sheriff was initially developed while working as a detention deputy. Each position I’ve held has its’ own specialty training, but as far as officer safety, arrest techniques, and verbal judo with the criminal elements, this was all initiated as a detention deputy.”

Detention deputies can receive training for special assignments, such as polygraphing, investigations, Field Training Officer, Detention Automatic Response Team, and more.

The principal function of a detention deputy is to perform security duties to ensure the safety and security of the County detention center.

For more information about open positions, visit bannockcounty.us/sheriff.

The post Bannock County Sheriff’s Office hosts job fair on Wednesday appeared first on Local News 8.