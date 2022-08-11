BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County Sheriff’s Office officers joined with more than 50 other law enforcement agencies across Idaho during the last two weeks of July to help keep our roads safe. Their primary focus was to stop and educate aggressive drivers.

This effort came during the middle of the busy summer travel season, also known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. This is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is typically an increase in speed-related fatal crashes. When the effort started on July 18, 40 people had been killed in crashes on Idaho’s roads; by the end of the enforcement period on July 31, that number had increased to 52.

“We don’t issue citations at every traffic stop, but we always use it as an opportunity to educate drivers about the risks of speeding. This agency issued 57 citations during the past two weeks only when warranted,” said Lt. Jeff Fullmer with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2020, aggressive driving was a factor in nearly half of all crashes and was also a factor in 18 percent of all fatalities in Idaho.

Aggressive driving includes following too closely, failing to yield, tailgating and speeding. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there was a dramatic increase (17%) in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2019-2020. This resulted in 11,258 speeding-related deaths.

“Speeding is a choice that drivers make,” Lt. Fullmer said. “Much like impaired driving, speeding is a selfish decision that can have deadly consequences for the driver, vehicle passenger, and pedestrians. No matter where you are going or the reason, there is no excuse for speeding.”

These efforts to get aggressive drivers off the road are in partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety.

“We are asking our community to please slow down and obey the posted signs,” Lt. Fullmer said. “Our goal is to save lives, and we will continue to stop aggressive drivers from reminding them — the posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law.”

