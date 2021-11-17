Bannock County to host public certification of ballot tabulation machines ahead of mayor runoff election

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County is inviting the public to watch the re-certification of its ballot counting machines with the Pocatello Mayoral runoff election coming later this month.

Incumbent Mayor Brian Blad is being challenged by David Worley.

The public and candidates can come see the recertification process at the elections office on Nov. 23 at 2 pm.

The runoff election is on Nov. 30.

Early voting has already started.

The Blackfoot Mayoral runoff election is also open to early voting.

Incumbent Mayor Marc Carroll will be up against challenger Craig Stuart.

